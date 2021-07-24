News
UAE: Sharjah Police rescue 2 tourists stranded in Khor Fakkan mountains

Web Report/Khor Fakkan
Filed on July 24, 2021
The pair were also suffering from heat exhaustion.


Khor Fakkan Police rescued two tourists who were stranded in the Khor Fakkan mountains and suffered from heat exhaustion.

According to an official social media post from Sharjah Police, the Asian pair were exposed to high temperatures while climbing a hiking trail up the mountains.

The Operations Room of the Eastern Region Police Department received a report of the incident at 10:15am on Friday. Patrols from the Khor Fakkan Police Station and the National Ambulance quickly moved to the site to reach the injured and provide first aid.

One tourist was transferred to Khor Fakkan Hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment.

Sharjah Police urged the public to take precautions while visiting mountainous areas. They advised the public to choose an appropriate time to practice this hobby due to the high temperatures during this part of the year.

They also warned against going deep into the mountains and entering remote and high places. They stressed the importance of carrying an adequate amount of water and the necessary means of communication to ensure their safety.




