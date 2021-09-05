UAE: Sharjah opens seven new private schools

These follow a variety of curricula and are distributed across several areas

Seven new private schools have been opened in Sharjah in the current new academic year 2021-2022 with varying capacities and a variety of new educational curricula.

A top official at Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said that the new schools, which includes one with an Australian curriculum, represent a qualitative addition to the educational work system in the emirate.

The new schools include Darb Al-Saada Private School, Victoria International Private School, Mantina American Private School, Al-Madina International Private School, Al Sidra Private School, Gulf American Private School, and 'Shouifat' Sabis International Private School.

He added that the SPEA carried out inspections in these schools to ensure their readiness to receive students, especially new ones, and their application of the necessary conditions and procedures. These inspections also tested their commitment to the stipulated general standards, absorptive capacity, and the precautionary measures approved by the authority to confront Covid-19.

The inspectors also ensured that these schools are well prepared to provide a safe learning environment, as the safety of students is a top priority.

The new schools are distributed across seven areas, including Al Ghubaiba, which houses the Darb Al-Saada private school that follows the ministerial curriculum for kindergarten through grade 12 students.

Mantina American Private School in Muwailih follows the American curriculum, for kindergarten through grade 12.

Al-Madina International Private School is also located in the Al-Azra area and is based on the ministerial curriculum for the education of students from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade. Al-Sidra Private School in Kalba adopts the ministerial curriculum for teaching kindergarten through grade 12 students.

Gulf American Private School, located in the Al-Rahmaniya area, teaches the American curriculum for students from pre-kindergarten to grade 12. The Choueifat-SABIS-International Private School in the Aljada area is based on the special curriculum for students of pre-kindergarten to grade 12.