UAE: Sharjah Municipality attests 127,000 lease contracts during first half of 2021
Rental Regulatory Department also reviews 11,573 dispute cases in the same period
Sharjah Municipality attested 127,000 lease contracts and reviewed 11,573 rental dispute cases during the first half of this year.
Hamid Al Qayed, Director of the Rental Regulatory Department at Sharjah Municipality, said this achievement was part of its keenness to legalize and regulate the relationship between owners and tenants.
No contract is considered unless it is attested by the municipality. It has provided customers with many channels to attest contracts of all kinds, including the various service centres of the municipality and online services.
He explained that the first half of this year witnessed the attestation of 70,000 lease contracts for family housing and about 9,5470 housing contracts for singles.
It also included other investment and commercial contracts, which were digitally attested through the municipality's website, in line with its digital project and paperless approach.
The Director of the Rental Regulatory Department stated that the first half of this year also witnessed the consideration of 11,573 rental dispute cases by the judges of the dispute settlement committees in the presence of the relevant parties. They studied the cases and all their details, listened to their owners, and worked on issuing the necessary judgments.
