UAE: Sharjah cracks down on abandoned vehicles after recent spate of thefts
Move to prevent criminal activities and safeguard emirate's image
The Sharjah Police in coordination with the Sharjah City Municipality authorities have intensified raids against abandoned vehicles in the emirate.
The move aims to prevent criminal activities and safeguard the image of Sharjah, the authorities said.
Police patrols and civic authorities are on the lookout for abandoned vehicles at public places. The vehicles can be used for illegal activities and they are being removed from residential and commercial areas, the authorities added.
The campaign aims to strengthen preventive measures, reduce thefts and help take necessary measures against illegal activities.
A warning poster will be put on an abandoned vehicle by the civic body authorities and the car will be confiscated after 48 hours. Sharjah Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) may take charge of the confiscated vehicle for a probe.
UAE: Man arrested for stealing abandoned vehicles
— (@ShjPolice) May 22, 2021
https://t.co/Z4IJiUzeOJ
#_ #shjpolice # #UAE # #Sharjah #_ #security_media #moiuae pic.twitter.com/vwXsxsfMNX
The authorities have also urged motorists not to leave their vehicles dirty and abandoned for a long time.
Thabet Al-Tarifi, the Director-General of Sharjah City Municipality, said that a concerted bid is in the works to further step up campaigns on social media and other media outlets.
The inspectors are also responding to complaints at the call centre’s emergency number 933.
He urged residents, who travel outside the UAE during summer vacations, to leave their cars at designated private parking slots and the vehicles must be cleaned on a regular basis.
