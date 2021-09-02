UAE: Sharjah Art Foundation features two new exhibitions

When I Count, There Are Only You..., 2021. Installation view, Sharjah Art Foundation.

The newly-acquired and rarely-seen pieces are on display through October 1

The Sharjah Art Foundation features two exhibitions of newly acquired and rarely seen work from its collection.

Curated by Foundation Director Hoor Al Qasimi, each exhibition — titled 'The Rain Forever Will be Made of Bullets' and 'When I Count There Are Only You...' — draws its name and central theme from a work on display, honoring the artists and their collective vision.

Taking its title from a work by Simone Fattal, 'The Rain Forever Will be Made of Bullets' brings together works focusing on the struggles and wars that occurred in the artists' respective home countries.

Previously exhibited works by Etel Adnan, Simone Fattal and Lala Rukh join a selection of newly acquired sculptures and works on paper by Chaouki Choukini. From epic legends to personal memories, the artists draw on a variety of sources to inspire their work and turn conflict into creativity.

'When I Count There Are Only You…' examines artists' role in society by revealing the most intimate and personal details of their inner thoughts, thus leaving themselves open for public interpretation. The artists transform iconic artworks and everyday objects to give audiences new perspectives of the world around them.

The exhibition presents works by Farhad Moshiri, Farideh Lashai, Iman Issa, Mandy El Sayegh, Nari Ward, Prajakta Potnis, Rabih Mroué and Rasheed Araeen.

Both exhibitions are currently on view in the Foundation's Al Mureijah Art Spaces through October 1, 2021, and include works from past exhibitions, Sharjah Biennial commissions, and recent acquisitions.

Also on view is Remain Calm: Solitude and Connectivity in Japanese Architecture, the third edition of Sharjapan, a four-year series of exhibitions curated by Yuko Hasegawa for Sharjah Art Foundation.

A model of Sen no Riky's Tai-an 13th century tea house serves as the starting point for this survey exhibition introducing the work of emergent and established Japanese architects who explore the relationship between natural and built environments.

Remain Calm examines modern and contemporary architecture in Japan, exploring ideas that resonate powerfully when the pandemic has made staying at home the 'new normal', while disrupting individual connectivity to an outside world that feels fraught with both challenges and possibilities.

In addition to these exhibitions, visitors can explore the landmark Flying Saucer, renovated by the Foundation to serve as a community hub and resource.

Interactive installations are also on view, including Rain Room Sharjah, which allows visitors to experience rainfall without getting wet. For those keen on the creative process, everyone from children to adults can join workshops and public programmes that coincide with the ninth edition of the Foundation's annual photography initiative, Vantage Point Sharjah. For more information and to book your visit, go to www.sharjahart.org.