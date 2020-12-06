UAE sets up centre to monitor 'inappropriate behaviour' among youth
Anti-social behaviour includes online or gaming addiction; bullying; inciting violence and defamation.
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a law establishing the Abu Dhabi Community Legal Awareness Centre. The centre will raise awareness about and monitor “inappropriate behaviour” among the youth.
Khalifa bin Zayed has issued a law establishing the Abu Dhabi Community Legal Awareness Centre. pic.twitter.com/bh3qR0UjNb— (@admediaoffice) December 6, 2020
The centre, which is associated with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Centre, will raise awareness among the youth about the negative impacts, including legal consequences, of “anti-social behaviour”.
Anti-social behaviour includes online or gaming addiction; bullying; inciting violence and defamation.
It will employ what the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office called “preventive justice”.
The centre will work to encourage “responsible social conduct among the youth”.
Called Masouliya — which means ‘responsibility’ in English — the centre is a first-of-its-kind in the region and “aims to provide guidance to youth on how to conduct themselves in a manner consistent with social values, as well as enhance individual responsibility and boost ethical and patriotic values”.
Abu Dhabi Community Legal Awareness Centre, 'Masouliya', will work to encourage responsible social conduct among youth, focusing on raising awareness of the negative impacts, including legal consequences, of anti-social behaviour. pic.twitter.com/jjhQrUp9U9— (@admediaoffice) December 6, 2020
“The centre will organise community activities to increase knowledge of the law, develop educational content around responsible behaviour online, at home and in society, and meet with families,” the media office said.
The centre will:
>> Launch and organise community activities to increase knowledge of the law.
>> Develop educational content around responsible behaviour online, at home and in society.
>> Arrange meetings with families to increase awareness of “ramifications of unlawful behaviour when gaming or online”.
-
Weather
Speed limits reduced on UAE roads amid foggy...
Police have urged motorists to exercise caution during adverse... READ MORE
-
Transport
Bike rental services gain traction in Dubai
With many bike-sharing schemes in place, one can casually borrow a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE schools ready for on-site CBSE...
'The exams will be conducted following all Covid-19 protocols' READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Sharjah Police get over 20,000 calls during...
No traffic fatality reported during the five-day break READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews