UAE sets up centre to monitor 'inappropriate behaviour' among youth

Anti-social behaviour includes online or gaming addiction; bullying; inciting violence and defamation.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a law establishing the Abu Dhabi Community Legal Awareness Centre. The centre will raise awareness about and monitor “inappropriate behaviour” among the youth.

Khalifa bin Zayed has issued a law establishing the Abu Dhabi Community Legal Awareness Centre. pic.twitter.com/bh3qR0UjNb — (@admediaoffice) December 6, 2020

The centre, which is associated with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Centre, will raise awareness among the youth about the negative impacts, including legal consequences, of “anti-social behaviour”.

It will employ what the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office called “preventive justice”.

The centre will work to encourage “responsible social conduct among the youth”.

Called Masouliya — which means ‘responsibility’ in English — the centre is a first-of-its-kind in the region and “aims to provide guidance to youth on how to conduct themselves in a manner consistent with social values, as well as enhance individual responsibility and boost ethical and patriotic values”.

Abu Dhabi Community Legal Awareness Centre, 'Masouliya', will work to encourage responsible social conduct among youth, focusing on raising awareness of the negative impacts, including legal consequences, of anti-social behaviour. pic.twitter.com/jjhQrUp9U9 — (@admediaoffice) December 6, 2020

“The centre will organise community activities to increase knowledge of the law, develop educational content around responsible behaviour online, at home and in society, and meet with families,” the media office said.

The centre will:

>> Launch and organise community activities to increase knowledge of the law.

>> Develop educational content around responsible behaviour online, at home and in society.

>> Arrange meetings with families to increase awareness of “ramifications of unlawful behaviour when gaming or online”.