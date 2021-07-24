UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supplies to Indonesia
The aid includes oxygen cylinders, respiratory equipment and Covid-19 vaccines
The UAE on Saturday sent a plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supplies, including oxygen cylinders, respiratory equipment and Covid-19 vaccines, to Indonesia, in support of the national efforts there to combat and contain the spread of the pandemic.
Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, praised the strong relations between the UAE and Indonesia, which are reflected in continuous contacts, cross visits and growing cooperation between the two countries.
"In April 2020, the UAE sent to Indonesia a plane carrying 20 tonnes of medical supplies, to help healthcare workers to contain the spread of the pandemic," he added.
