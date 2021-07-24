News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supplies to Indonesia

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on July 24, 2021
Wam

The aid includes oxygen cylinders, respiratory equipment and Covid-19 vaccines


The UAE on Saturday sent a plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supplies, including oxygen cylinders, respiratory equipment and Covid-19 vaccines, to Indonesia, in support of the national efforts there to combat and contain the spread of the pandemic.

Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, praised the strong relations between the UAE and Indonesia, which are reflected in continuous contacts, cross visits and growing cooperation between the two countries.

"In April 2020, the UAE sent to Indonesia a plane carrying 20 tonnes of medical supplies, to help healthcare workers to contain the spread of the pandemic," he added.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210724&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729718&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 