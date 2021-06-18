UAE sends 60,000 Covid vaccine doses to Socotra in Yemen
Initiative highlights the country's humanitarian role
The UAE has sent 60,000 vaccines to the Socotra Governorate in Yemen. Officials in Socotra said the initiative highlights the UAE's humanitarian role in the country.
The vaccines, distributed through Emirates Red Crescent, are intended for all residents over the ages of 16, and will offer protection to elderly people and those with chronic diseases.
The UAE has been providing overall humanitarian support to the Yemeni people, enabling them to overcome the pandemic’s repercussions said Raed Al Juraibi, First Under-Secretary of Socotra Governorate, as he thanked the Emirates for the initiative.
Eng. Raafat Al Thaqli, Head of the Transitional Council of Socotra Governorate, and Colonel Saleh Faris, Advisor to Socotra Governorate, also expressed their gratitude and thanks to the UAE’s leadership and people for their charity and humanitarian support.
-
News
UAE weather: Blowing sand, higher temperatures...
The NCM issued dust alerts towards western parts of the country on... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE condemns Houthi drone attack bid on Saudi's...
Coalition forces intercepted a booby-trapped drone sent by Houthi... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Timely intervention saves elderly woman from ...
The 75-year-old Emirati woman was taken to Tawam Hospital with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Yemeni officials praise UAE’s...
UAE dispatched 60,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine for... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Alhosn green pass temporarily...
Residents will not be able to use the app to enter announced areas. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Chinese astronauts enter space station after...
The astronauts are on a mission to carry out the work of building a... READ MORE
-
Video: Pakistani YouTuber arrested for viral...
The social media star has over 300,000 subscribers on his channel and ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Blowing sand, higher temperatures...
The NCM issued dust alerts towards western parts of the country on... READ MORE