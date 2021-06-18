News
UAE sends 60,000 Covid vaccine doses to Socotra in Yemen

Wam/Socotra
Filed on June 18, 2021
Wam

Initiative highlights the country's humanitarian role


The UAE has sent 60,000 vaccines to the Socotra Governorate in Yemen. Officials in Socotra said the initiative highlights the UAE's humanitarian role in the country.

The vaccines, distributed through Emirates Red Crescent, are intended for all residents over the ages of 16, and will offer protection to elderly people and those with chronic diseases.

The UAE has been providing overall humanitarian support to the Yemeni people, enabling them to overcome the pandemic’s repercussions said Raed Al Juraibi, First Under-Secretary of Socotra Governorate, as he thanked the Emirates for the initiative.

Eng. Raafat Al Thaqli, Head of the Transitional Council of Socotra Governorate, and Colonel Saleh Faris, Advisor to Socotra Governorate, also expressed their gratitude and thanks to the UAE’s leadership and people for their charity and humanitarian support.




