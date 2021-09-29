News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Seha acquires specialised paediatric long-term rehab facility Salma

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 29, 2021

Salma provides complex medical care to patients diagnosed with chronic illness, disability, or those requiring post-acute care.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Salma Children's Rehabilitation Hospital (Salma), the UAE's first and only specialised paediatric long-term rehabilitation facility.

Salma, established in August 2019, is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and is one of the leading integrated long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation hospitals in the GCC region.

Dr Tarek Fathey, group chief executive officer, Seha, underlined that paediatric care has always been a priority focus area for Seha's strategy.

"Building a modern integrated healthcare system that embeds the latest innovative technologies is essential to increase patient accessibility and to support a seamless patient journey."

Salma provides complex medical care to patients diagnosed with chronic illness, disability, or those requiring post-acute care, who cannot be tended to in their home environment because of the need for more specialised care.

Dr Fathey said Salma's addition to the network will further strengthen Seha's extensive paediatric services offering.

"With Salma joining our network, Seha now has the capacity and expertise to further expand its offerings, to include post-acute, long-term and rehabilitation care, positioning Seha as the provider of choice for these services."

Salma offers multi-disciplinary services to its patients, with a specialised and intensive rehabilitation curated programme that includes therapy and psychological support.

Philipp Mielenz, founder and chief executive officer, Salma, noted: "Becoming part of the Seha network will enable Salma to continue on its growth path and to expand specialised and individualised rehabilitation services to a geographically and demographically wider population. With Seha at our side, we at Salma see a great potential to make an impact on the society by transforming the rehabilitation landscape in Abu Dhabi, which is an essential step to building on the Abu Dhabi Vision of elevating the provision of healthcare services in the UAE."

The 83-bed facility provides family-focused care with dedicated rooms for parents, landscape gardens, and play areas for children, in addition to 24/7 room service and laundry services.

author

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210914&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210919540&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 