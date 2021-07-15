UAE: Security guard among 5 expats to share Dh1 million prize money

Mahzooz draw changes expats' lives.

A security guard and cafeteria worker are among five lucky winners who shared a substantial amount of Dh200,000 each after jointly winning a Dh1 million draw in Dubai.

The 33rd weekly Mahzooz draw that took place in Dubai last week saw a group of five Indians share the second prize of Dh1 million after five out of six numbers on their raffle ticket matched the winning entry.

Cafeteria worker in Oman, Ravoof, who was at work when the draw results were announced, began jumping with joy as he saw the hosts announce the winning numbers of the second prize live on air.

Hailing from Kerala and based in Oman for the last five years, Ravoof said he was a regular participant of the draw. “I’ve been participating in Mahzooz since day one, and I watch the live draw every Saturday. The moment I saw the winning numbers on the screen I started jumping (for joy). I was thrilled and couldn’t believe I had finally won. I’ve never felt this happy before.”

The 27-year-old Keralite, who is now busy planning his future with the prize money, said: “With this money, I can now plan for my future with more clarity and confidence. My next step is to get married and have my own family. I will also help some of my relatives who have supported me during my tough days.”

Another winner of the draw, who said the win will drastically change his life for the better was 35-year-old security guard Sanjeev, who stays in Al Ain.

Sanjeev, who has been staying away from his family for the last ten years, said the money will help him reunite with his family as he will bring them to the UAE and show them the beautiful country that has provided for them for all these years. “I have been away from my family for 10 years already. Thanks to Mahzooz, I can now bring them to the UAE. Being able to reunite with my kids is the best thing I can dream of. Having them here with me will be like a life long dream come true. I’ve missed them so much,” he said.

For 48-year-old Shafi, the third winner of the draw, luck knocked on his door sooner than he expected. “Last Saturday was only my second participation in Mahzooz, and I never thought I’d win this fast. I was surprised when I got a call from the Mahzooz team informing me that I had won Dh200,000. I was speechless. I feel so blessed and lucky," said Shafi, who also hails from Kerala.

Shafi, who works at a pharmacy in Dubai and has lived here for 19 years, said: “This win is a huge relief for me as I am no longer worried about my financial burden. Thanks to Mahzooz for this life-changing prize money.”

The other two winners Mohammed and Prabhu also hail from southern states of India, Hyderabad and Chennai, respectively, but are based in the UAE with their families.

While Mohammed, a Sharjah based businessman, plans to donate part of his prize money to charities; Prabhu said he will use the money to build his dream house in his home country.

For those who missed out on last week's live draw, one can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle of water purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz's community partners to hydrate those in need.

The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 9:00pm UAE time.

