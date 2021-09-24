UAE: Second season of Angel Awards kicks off

This year’s Nikai Angel Awards will have its grand finale on November 12

The second season of Angel Awards has kicked off to pay tribute to all the nurses in the UAE for their selfless service towards society during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nominations are open to Indian, Filpino and Arab nationalities for this year’s Nikai Angel Awards, which will have its grand finale on November 12.

Nurses play a crucial role in addressing multiple health challenges, especially during the pandemic when their support has been exemplary. This is truly a noble profession, said Juby Kuruvilla, Managing Director, Equity Plus Advertising, Dubai, Creator of Angel Award.

“We thank the people who have come up with overwhelming stories about nurses. It was the unrelenting support provided by the nurses, which has helped us in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of our nurses have even lost their lives during the pandemic,” Kuruvilla said.

The mega winner of Angel Awards will receive vouchers worth Dh5,000 from Nikai Electronics and Home Appliances – and Dh5,000 from Lulu Exchange. Fifty winners will get 50 per cent discounts on BYJU'S learning app subscriptions. Five finalists will get free subscriptions for one year and diamond jewellery worth Dh2,500 from Bhima Jewellers.

Malayala Manorama, Khaleej Times and The Filipino Times will join hands as media partners. Hit FM, Tag FM and Al Arabia FM are the radio promoters of the event. Angel Awards 2 is brought BYJUS the learning app and powered by Nikai Electronics and Home Appliances in association with Lulu Exchange, Bhima Jewellers, Ajeeb, Himani Fast Relief, and Igloo Ice Cream. Entries are open until October 7, 2021. To nominate visit www.angelwardsuae.com.