UAE: Second season of Angel Awards kicks off
This year’s Nikai Angel Awards will have its grand finale on November 12
The second season of Angel Awards has kicked off to pay tribute to all the nurses in the UAE for their selfless service towards society during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nominations are open to Indian, Filpino and Arab nationalities for this year’s Nikai Angel Awards, which will have its grand finale on November 12.
Nurses play a crucial role in addressing multiple health challenges, especially during the pandemic when their support has been exemplary. This is truly a noble profession, said Juby Kuruvilla, Managing Director, Equity Plus Advertising, Dubai, Creator of Angel Award.
“We thank the people who have come up with overwhelming stories about nurses. It was the unrelenting support provided by the nurses, which has helped us in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of our nurses have even lost their lives during the pandemic,” Kuruvilla said.
The mega winner of Angel Awards will receive vouchers worth Dh5,000 from Nikai Electronics and Home Appliances – and Dh5,000 from Lulu Exchange. Fifty winners will get 50 per cent discounts on BYJU'S learning app subscriptions. Five finalists will get free subscriptions for one year and diamond jewellery worth Dh2,500 from Bhima Jewellers.
Malayala Manorama, Khaleej Times and The Filipino Times will join hands as media partners. Hit FM, Tag FM and Al Arabia FM are the radio promoters of the event. Angel Awards 2 is brought BYJUS the learning app and powered by Nikai Electronics and Home Appliances in association with Lulu Exchange, Bhima Jewellers, Ajeeb, Himani Fast Relief, and Igloo Ice Cream. Entries are open until October 7, 2021. To nominate visit www.angelwardsuae.com.
-
Education
Dubai students win award for AI-powered system...
The innovation stood out among more than 40 submissions to the FabLab ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai schools all set for 100% in-person learning
To quell parents’ concerns about the return to in-person... READ MORE
-
Weather
Rain forecast for parts of the UAE on Friday
Hazy and humid conditions across the country. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 2 expats jailed for sexually assaulting 8-...
The boy's mother had sent him to buy bread from the grocery store READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 303 Covid-19 cases, 373 recoveries, 3 ...
Almost 82 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai schools all set for 100% in-person learning
To quell parents’ concerns about the return to in-person... READ MORE
-
News
UAE doctors: Get your kids vaccinated against flu
Children should ideally get the flu shot in September or October READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for...
A model had asked staff to trim a conservative 10 centimetres, but... READ MORE
Real Estate
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
23 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets
23 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian expat honoured for returning cash found at ATM
23 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline