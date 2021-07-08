UAE: Seat belts must for all passengers in vehicles; Dh400 fine for violators
Four black points are also slapped on the licences.
Motorists who fail to buckle up while driving face a fine of Dh400, the Abu Dhabi Police have reiterated. Four black points are also slapped on their licences.
Every passenger in a vehicle must wear seat belts as well. The penalty for failure to do this is Dh400, the police said.
The police had earlier announced an automated system that detects mobile phone and seat belt violations.
The radar monitoring system captures high-resolution images through artificial intelligence-powered cameras. An automated process analyses the images to detect seat belt and mobile phone violations.
Studies have shown that the use of a seat belt reduces death risk by 40 to 50 per cent in case of an accident for passengers in the front seats and between 25 and 75 per cent for those in the rear seats.
