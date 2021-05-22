UAE schools hail CBSE app for students

App can help students deal with mental trauma amid the pandemic.

Schools in the UAE have given a big thumbs up to the CBSE counselling app for Grade 9-12 students.The Central Board of Secondary Education recently launched the CBSE Dost for Life app to aid in the psycho-social wellbeing of students and can help them deal with mental trauma amid the pandemic situation.

Arogya Reddy, Principal, Ambassador School Sharjah, said: “CBSE already has designated counsellors for countries who are appointed by the board. A mental health manual was shared with all CBSE schools recently. The emerging challenges have necessitated that schools also shift the focus to the psychosocial needs of students and take care of the overall wellbeing. Therefore, this app will come in handy for everyone as several students are facing different situations due to the pandemic. However, the hotline for foreign students has not been activated yet. This app will espe- cially be helpful for Grade XII students, who are facing uncertainty regarding their board exams.”

This counselling app which is available on Google Play Store, is also meant to help foreign students deal with depression, anxiety, internet addiction disorder, specific learning disability and more.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, said: “Students and parents of these grades can access this app by signing in with their CBSE registration number and with the help of this app, they will be able to get answers to their questions on education, health and social topics.

At least 83 volunteers have already joined for live counsel- ling which will be held three days a week - Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 1.30pm and 1.30pm to 5.30pm India time.

