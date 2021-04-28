UAE scam warning: Websites offering Ramadan restaurant discounts could be fake

Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE warn.

Police authorities in the UAE have urged residents to dial up restaurants to place their food orders instead of relying on random websites offering Ramadan discounts that are too good to be true.

Cyber criminals are exploiting the demand for food during the holy month of Ramadan and setting up bogus websites to lure customers with massive discounts. They feature well-known fast food joints and a payment gateway.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid UAE: Fake food, shopping websites on the rise; police issue warning

They then use bank card details keyed in by customers to empty their accounts, the police warned.

Authorities in Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah have received multiple complaints from residents, who have fallen for the scams since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Brigadier Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, Director-General of Central Operations, Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the scam is being perpetrated by "organised gangs based abroad".

He urged residents to ensure they place orders only on genuine websites. "Don't fall for offers that look suspicious," he cautioned.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have also published a video, explaining how the fraud is carried out.

An officer from the Sharjah Police confirmed to Khaleej Times that the force has received complaints from victims of the scam.

The Ajman Police had earlier warned residents about the new fraud scheme too. Often, residents are directed to these fake websites via social media.