UAE says it is ready to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace efforts
Sheikh Mohamed expressed the UAE's support for Egyptian efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.
The United Arab Emirates stands ready to facilitate peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians, the UAE state news agency reported on Sunday, citing His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
Sheikh Mohamed’s comments came in a telephone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, expressing support for Egypt’s efforts to bolster a ceasefire agreed by Israel and the Palestinians after 11 days of fighting.
The UAE, which last year signed an agreement to normalise relations with Israel, “is ready to work with all parties to preserve the ceasefire and find new ways to reduce escalation and achieve peace”, the news agency quoted Sheikh Mohamed as saying.
