UAE-Saudi relations remain strong, says Sheikh Mohamed as he meets Saudi CP

He was received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, explored avenues for enhancing the flourishing relations and strategic cooperation between their countries.

This came as the Saudi Crown Prince welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh on Monday. The two leaders exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to his brother the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing, which Mohammed bin Salman reciprocated by conveying the greetings of King Salman to the UAE President.

— (@MohamedBinZayed) July 19, 2021

Both the sides discussed cooperation and acceleration of joint efforts to ensure the wellbeing of the peoples of their countries and the whole region, and reviewed the latest regional, Arab and international developments of mutual concern and efforts to eliminate political challenges towards achieving peace and stability.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation were received at the King Khalid International Airport by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

“During our meeting in Riyadh, my brother Mohammed bin Salman and I discussed ways to further deepen the fraternal bond and strategic cooperation between our nations. The partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia continues to be strong and prosperous,” he tweeted.