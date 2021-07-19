UAE-Saudi relations remain strong, says Sheikh Mohamed as he arrives in Riyadh

He was received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived in Riyadh today on a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation were received at the King Khalid International Airport by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During our meeting in Riyadh, my brother Mohammed bin Salman and I discussed ways to further deepen the fraternal bond and strategic cooperation between our nations. The partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia continues to be strong and prosperous. pic.twitter.com/s3r93xAc28 — (@MohamedBinZayed) July 19, 2021

