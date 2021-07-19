UAE-Saudi relations remain strong, says Sheikh Mohamed as he arrives in Riyadh
He was received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived in Riyadh today on a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation were received at the King Khalid International Airport by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
During our meeting in Riyadh, my brother Mohammed bin Salman and I discussed ways to further deepen the fraternal bond and strategic cooperation between our nations. The partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia continues to be strong and prosperous. pic.twitter.com/s3r93xAc28— (@MohamedBinZayed) July 19, 2021
“During our meeting in Riyadh, my brother Mohammed bin Salman and I discussed ways to further deepen the fraternal bond and strategic cooperation between our nations. The partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia continues to be strong and prosperous,” he tweeted.
-
News
Dubai school principal leads dive to fish out...
As the school’s scuba diving team ventured out into the sea,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh250,000 payout for woman disabled after...
The woman said she has found it difficult to find a job after the... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperatures set to rise over Eid Al ...
NCM predicts partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the 6-day holiday READ MORE
-
Government
US is UAE’s most important strategic...
Dr Gargash meets senior Biden Administration officials and members of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 16 countries to UAE remain...
The decision was announced in a new safety decision circular issued... READ MORE
-
News
UAE-Saudi relations remain strong: Sheikh Mohamed
He was received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 antibodies persist at least 9 months...
98.8 per cent of people infected in February/March showed detectable... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,508 cases, 1,477 recoveries, 2...
The country has conducted 62.7 million tests so far. READ MORE
News
UAE: 6-day Eid Al Adha break begins tomorrow
18 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages