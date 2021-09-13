UAE: Saudi Prince to be guest of honour at IGCF 2021 in Sharjah
The 10th edition of the forum will bring together 79 communication experts from 11 countries.
Saudi Prince Turki Al Faisal will be the guest of honour at the 10th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), where he will deliver a keynote address during the opening ceremony on September 26.
The two-day forum will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah.
Al Faisal — the founder and trustee of the King Faisal Foundation and chairman of the King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies — boasts extensive experience in government communications regionally and internationally. He is also a leading figure in supporting the Arab and Islamic culture, taking regional causes on global platforms.
He has held several key posts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and received numerous awards and honorary degrees.
His participation in IGCF 2021 comes in line with the forum’s goal to learn from leading Arab visionaries and thinkers and benefit from their vast experience.
The 10th edition of IGCF, organised by the Sharjah Governmnent Media Bureau (SGMB), brings together 79 experts from 11 countries to discuss crisis management mechanisms and determine the future of government communication.
Throughout the two-day IGCF, 31 events will be held, featuring seven panel discussions, five inspirational talks, seven training workshops and 12 interactive programmes that focus on the history of government communication, its current realities and its future.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
