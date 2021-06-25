UAE: Road accident turns back clock for 3-year-old boy who suffered head concussion

The toddler was hit by a speeding car while crossing a service land in Sharjah.

It would have been a usual fun-filled start to a weekend for 3-year-old Mohammed Rayhaan Shaik on Thursday (June 10) evening, when he ran to cross a service lane to be with his uncle on the other side of the road in their Sharjah neighbourhood.

Unfortunately, a terrible twist of fate has left Rayhaan bedridden in a hospital for the past three weeks. The toddler was hit by a speeding car that lead to sustained multiple injuries on his body, including the brain, Rayhaan’s father Riyaz Shaik told Khaleej Times.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his mother and uncle who were just meters away from him. We didn’t expect the vehicle to zip past at such a high speed. For a few minutes, Rayhaan lay unconscious in their arms. Fortunately, the family reached Zulekha Hospital just in time for doctors to resuscitate him to life,” he added.

According to a provisional medical report issued by the hospital, a copy of which Khaleej Times has seen, Rayhaan has suffered an unspecified injury of head concussion with loss of consciousness of unspecified duration. He suffered post-traumatic seizures and a non-displaced fracture in his arm. Khaleej Times also reached out to Sharjah Police, who said the driver of the car has surrendered himself and the case has been referred to the Traffic Court Police Office.

Rayhaan battled for his life over the next five days while on ventilator support. “There wasn’t a word on how long will it take for him to recover. He underwent two surgeries,” said Rayhaan’s father. Fortunately, medical care and attention ensured Mohammed eventually opened his eyes, lending confidence to his parents and the medical team. Two weeks since the accident, Mohammed, is now in a normal ward but is far from perfect and his parents are unsure whether he recognises them or not.

“The first time he opened his eyes, he was emotionless. He didn’t cry or smile, just lay there still staring at the ceiling initially and then at us. He didn’t seem to recognise us, made no plea for a comforting hug or kiss. A couple of days later, he cried when he was being pricked as nurse administered him an injection. It was a pain to see him but it was some consolation that his body was reacting to external stimuli,” said a distraught Shaik.

“I want to give the best medical treatment and care to ensure speedy recovery. However, it is tied with financial constraints as well,” he added.

“Mohammed has sustained injuries all over the body and has undergone two surgeries. We are not sure how long will it take for him to recover fully. Doctors suggest the pace of recovery depends on how the brain responds and develops,” says Riyak.

For a three year old, who had just started talking and expressing his wishes and desires with his family and friends, this accident could turn the clock back on his development, growth, physical, mental and emotional.

“Mohammed is our only son and we are feeling so incapable to help him. The bills in the hospital are mounting, but I would prefer to keep him there to ensure good medical care. I am the only earning member of the family, and I have borrowed at least Dh50,000, from friends and family, but I will not give up. The bills have gone up to over Dh90,000. The doctors are advising me to take Mohammed home but I am not convinced. I hope we find a way out for Mohammed and see him full of life and energy again. It is heartbreaking to see him lying on the hospital bed with multiple tubes penetrating his body to support his recovery,” said the father.

