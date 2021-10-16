News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Dubai
Filed on October 16, 2021
File photo

Emirates Draw is streamed live every Saturday at 7pm UAE time.

Emirates Draw has announced the winning number of the weekly draw where seven winners will take home a guaranteed Dh77,000.

The winning number this week is 6926567, Emirates Draw announced live on its YouTube page.

Any individual who has picked a number that matches six digits of the randomly chosen seven-digit winning sequence could win Dh1.5 million since no one won the Dh77, 777,777 prize last week. According to the organisers each time it is not won, the amount is multiplied up to a maximum of seven times, which is around Dh5 million.

How to participate

By purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com, or across a growing network of authorised Emirates Draw retailers, consumers can choose to participate in the weekly draw.

Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.

Weekly raffle

After their purchase, consumers are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each.

In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.

Emirates Draw will be streamed live every Saturday at 7pm UAE time on the www.emiratesdraw.com and across the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

The first draw took place on September 25 this year.

Dhanusha Gokulan

