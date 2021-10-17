News
UAE: Restaurant shut down for flouting food safety rules

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 17, 2021

(Photo for illustrative purposes)

The closure order will remain in effect until the violations are corrected

A popular restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been shut down for flouting food hygiene rules.

The Diet House — Branch 5 was deemed a danger to public health by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).

Officials said the closure was due to repeated violations of conditions and requirements related to health and food safety.

The violations included poor food storage, such as storing or displaying perishable food items at an inappropriate temperature, handling food in a manner that affects public safety and leaving food exposed during storage.

In addition, the restaurant failed to provide adequate facilities and tools to ensure the effectiveness of cleaning operations. It also failed to take the necessary measures to maintain the personal hygiene of workers in the facility, in addition to several other violations.

The administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violations are corrected and the restaurant fulfils the necessary food safety requirements to ensure public safety.

All food establishments are subject to periodic inspection by the authority’s inspectors to ensure compliance with food-safety requirements, the Adafsa statement said.

Residents have been urged to report any violations at food outlets or when in doubt about the contents of food products to the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555 so that legal action can be taken.

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




