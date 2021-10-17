UAE: Restaurant shut down for flouting food safety rules
The closure order will remain in effect until the violations are corrected
A popular restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been shut down for flouting food hygiene rules.
The Diet House — Branch 5 was deemed a danger to public health by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).
Officials said the closure was due to repeated violations of conditions and requirements related to health and food safety.
The violations included poor food storage, such as storing or displaying perishable food items at an inappropriate temperature, handling food in a manner that affects public safety and leaving food exposed during storage.
In addition, the restaurant failed to provide adequate facilities and tools to ensure the effectiveness of cleaning operations. It also failed to take the necessary measures to maintain the personal hygiene of workers in the facility, in addition to several other violations.
The administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violations are corrected and the restaurant fulfils the necessary food safety requirements to ensure public safety.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai fights Covid: 53 eateries shut down in three months for safety violations
>> UAE: Restaurant shut for repeat food safety violations in Al Ain
All food establishments are subject to periodic inspection by the authority’s inspectors to ensure compliance with food-safety requirements, the Adafsa statement said.
Residents have been urged to report any violations at food outlets or when in doubt about the contents of food products to the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555 so that legal action can be taken.
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Woman fined Dh2,000 for posting husband's...
Prosecution convicts defendant of violating victim's privacy READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, slight increase in...
Expect windy day, humid night READ MORE
-
Transport
Gitex 2021: New transport innovations to be...
Users will be able to automatically renew parking tickets and pay... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Morning fog reduces visibility, fair ...
Winds may cause blowing dust READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi: Grand Mosque at 100% capacity; first time...
While social distancing measures were lifted, the authorities said... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Military conducts rescue, relief missions...
Personnel save people trapped under landslide debris in Kottayam READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kerala: Death toll rises to 14, yellow alert...
Thirty-three people, including eight women and seven children, have... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: What to do if new employer delays visa...
Once a residence visa is cancelled, an individual may reside in the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
16 October 2021
News
Dubai: Parents, students plan for half-term school holidays