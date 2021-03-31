UAE: Restaurant ordered shut for violating food safety standards

The venue has been directed to replace equipment and completely sterilise the facility before they can reopen to the public.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have ordered a restaurant in Al Dhafra region to close for violating food safety standards and posing a danger to public health.

ALSO READ: UAE supermarket shut down after insects found in food

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the temporary closure order was the result of multiple violations by the restaurant.

These include selling and preparing non-halal food in the facility without obtaining the necessary permits, in addition to storing and preparing the food with the same equipment and tools used to prepare halal food.

The authority confirmed that the closure order would continue until the issues were rectified, and that the facility could resume operations after correcting violations and meeting the necessary requirements.

The facility has furthermore been directed to replace equipment and completely sterilise the facility before they can reopen to the public.

Adafsa noted that monitoring violations are part of inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Capital, and ensuring that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements.

Members of the public are urged to report any violations spotted in food establishments — or when in doubt about the contents of a food item — by calling the toll-free number 800555, so that the authority's inspectors could take the necessary actions.