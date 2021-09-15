UAE residents win cash, laptops, iPads during ‘biggest’ healthcare festival

More than 15,000 people from across the globe took part in the fest.

The eight-week Thumbay Healthcare Summer Festival drew to a close after back-to-back online contests, events and quizzes.

During an awards ceremony on Tuesday, winners walked away with cash prizes, laptops, mobile phones, iPads and several other bonuses.

With more than 15,000 participants from across the globe, the competition “encouraged every participant to be a better version of themselves”.

One participant, Mahnoor Malik, won the Dh5,000 jackpot.

Each of the nine contests had three winners. Some participants were given vouchers for free and discounted health tests, dental consultation, fitness test and a ‘body and soul pass’.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder-president of Thumbay Group, said: “It was essential to create an event for the society that enabled them to come together, interact, and engage while giving them a competitive edge to celebrate their health. We are glad that so many of our residents took one step ahead towards enhancing their health, setting an example for others. We are happy to bring this transformation in the lives of thousands globally.”

Held under the theme ‘Touching Life, Health for All’, the festival encouraged the community to become “ambassadors of change”.

“As a result, the festival resulted in a healthier, happier community that rewarded itself with impressive, holistic transformations,” the Thumbay Group said in a Press release.

About 18 educational webinars were held in two months, with participants tuning in from

India, Pakistan, the US, Germany, the UK, France, and other countries.

The most popular ones were sessions titled ‘Work-related orthopaedic injuries and management’, ‘common eye problems in summer’ and ‘cardiac care - heart healthy decisions in summer’.

