UAE: Residents warned about change in weather due to tropical storm

Authorities urge residents to follow bulletins and reports.

UAE residents have been warned about the tropical cyclone Shaheen which will affect the weather conditions in the country.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced on Saturday evening that the tropical cyclone Shaheen is expected to hit the eastern coast of the UAE from Saturday, October 2, with periods of high tide over low areas.

The NCM said it was expected that the movement of Tropical Cyclone Shaheen will continue towards the coasts of the Sultanate of Oman during the next 24 hours.

“By Sunday afternoon and evening October 3, some regions of the country will be affected by the extension of the tropical situation, especially the eastern regions, which include the Al Ain region and the southern regions and extending towards some central regions, where convective clouds will increase, associated with rains of different intensity that lead to the flash flooding in the valleys and torrents and water will accumulate over some low areas,” the NCM said in a statement.

“The winds will be fresh to strong, causing rising dust and sand, which reduce horizontal visibility, especially with convective clouds activity.”

The sea condition in the Oman Sea will become rough to very rough, which will cause the seawater to enter into the eastern coastal areas in the low-lying areas, and the sea will be rough at times northward in the Arabian Gulf.

The NCM said it was monitoring the tropical situation around the clock and called on the public to follow the bulletins and reports issued for their safety.

“Please follow the instructions and warnings from the competent authorities. NCM will keep you updated,” said officials.

According to the NCM, tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest of the Arabian Sea at latitude 24.3° N and longitude 60.9°E, leads to the formation of different types of clouds accompanied with rainy convective clouds of different intensity and strong winds on the Arabian Sea with a speed around the center from 116 to 150 km/hr, and the center of the cyclone is 440 km away from the coast of Fujairah.

The speed of the cyclone's movement is 11 km / hr in the direction of west - northwest.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com