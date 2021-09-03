UAE: Residents head outdoors as temperatures dip
Grounds in Dubai and Sharjah reverberate to the sounds of people playing football or cricket, as more people head to parks and beaches.
With the scorching UAE summers on its way out, its time to head outdoors — at least in the evenings, for now.
The welcome dip in temperatures has seen many residents and sports enthusiasts head to parks, beaches and playgrounds.
In the last three months, when average temperatures had hovered around 45 degrees Celsius, many residents had been forced to stay indoors.
However this weekend saw many grounds in Dubai and Sharjah reverberate to the sounds of people playing football or cricket, while parks and beaches were also busier than previous weekends.
Najeeb KK, manager of Skyline University ground in Sharjah, said many people had been approaching him for ground bookings in recent times. “Matches are being held on a regular basis in the evenings, and from 6am on Fridays and Saturdays,” he said.
“As temperatures decrease, we are likely to see heavy number of inquiries in the coming months.”
The university complex has many grounds where cricket and football can be played and 21 practice nets put up.
Roshan, a cricket enthusiast from Al Nahda in Sharjah is all set to resume playing the game with his friends after the summer break. “More people are coming to play now. We have matches every evening and on weekends,” he said.
Sarfaras Khan from Pakistan is equally excited to play cricket at the local ground in Sonapur with his team mates and colleagues. “We have our off only on weekends and we will make the most of it by playing our favourite sport,” he said.
Many residents have also begun visiting beaches and parks. Soliman Ismayel, a Somalian expat is delighted to now hang out with his family at the beach and parks. “It has been a long wait for me to spend time with my family outdoors. It has been a roller-coaster year for everyone, and now we hope to spend time outdoors, while following all Covid protocols.”
