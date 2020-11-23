UAE residents can now watch National Day celebrations from their homes

Designed and produced under Emirati leadership, the dramatic show would be broadcast live for the UAE residents and the audiences beyond on December 2.

With safety at the forefront, the organising committee of the Official 49th National Day Celebration worked backwards to create the show, Seeds of the Union. Designed and produced under Emirati leadership, the dramatic show would be broadcast live for the UAE residents and the audiences beyond on December 2.

The show is a work of world-class local and international creatives and would be staged in Abu Dhabi. It would take the form of a moving sculpture surrounded by sea and illuminated by digital visuals portraying themes inspired by the UAE’s history and values, and spark celebrations for the 50th UAE National Day Golden Jubilee.

“The virtual celebrations were designed adhering to the times, in line with the UAE’s precautionary and preventive measures. The team members who would be present at the show would follow all the rules like wearing masks, practising social distancing, etc. With UAE’s skillset, technological prowess, and manpower, we knew that it would be not difficult to create an extravaganza like this, but what was difficult was to create a show that would make each of the viewers feel moved as they watch it. We were guided by the principle that we want everyone to stay safe, yet experience the joy and spirit that is associated with National Day celebrations,” said Khalfan Al Mazrouei, member of the organising committee, Official 49th National Day Celebration at the media virtual roundtable held on Monday.

A moving tribute to the UAE’s Founding Fathers, the show would rely on digital visual technology to inspire an audience watching from home.

“In a poetic form, the celebration is an invitation to witness the colours of the UAE. The stream of mangroves would be the highlight of the show, as a symbol of the UAE’s resilience,” said Shaikha Al Ketbi, an Emirati artist.

Lend your voice to a unique performance

The Official 49th National Day Celebration committee is inviting the public to record vocal performances of the anthem, in a campaign titled “Eishy Bilady” – the first two words of the UAE’s National Anthem in Arabic, which means ‘long live our country’.

Participants of all ages, nationalities and singing abilities can submit the video clipping. A selection of the recordings will be broadcast as part of the live show.

Submissions will also feature on the official National Day social media channels. Submit the recordings via social media channels @OfficialUAEND on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Visit uaenationalday.ae and follow the instructions there. Entries can be submitted until November 30.

Seeds of the Union:

>Staged in Abu Dhabi

>Broadcast live on December 2

>The show will take the form of a moving sculpture surrounded by sea

>Illuminated by digital visuals portraying themes inspired by the UAE’s history and values

>Expect a fusion of sound + light + sculpture + performing arts

