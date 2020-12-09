UAE residents alert: You may see military vehicles on roads

Don't film military movement, Ministry of Interior tells residents

UAE residents: If you spot military movements anywhere in the UAE, you are to refrain from filming it.

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a notice to this effect. It will be conducting a ‘Union 49’ exercise over the course of three days.

The MoI will be performing “field exercises in different emirates accompanied by movement of military units” from Thursday, December 10, to Saturday, December 12.

Residents have also been asked to give way to police units.

