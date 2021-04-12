News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE residents' alert: Dubai Police to conduct major mock drill today

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 12, 2021 | Last updated on April 12, 2021 at 09.55 am
Photo: Alamy.ae

The mock drill will be conducted in two major areas today morning.

Dubai Police has announced that it will conduct a mock drill today at 9am.

According to a tweet, the mock drill will be conducted at the Expo Area and Al Maktoum International Airport on Monday morning.

The Dubai Police clarified that it is conducting the drill in collaboration with its strategic partners in an effort to enhance preparedness.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210414&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210419549&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 