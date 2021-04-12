UAE residents' alert: Dubai Police to conduct major mock drill today

Filed on April 12, 2021 | Last updated on April 12, 2021 at 09.55 am

The mock drill will be conducted in two major areas today morning.

Dubai Police has announced that it will conduct a mock drill today at 9am.

According to a tweet, the mock drill will be conducted at the Expo Area and Al Maktoum International Airport on Monday morning.

#Attention | The #DubaiPolice, in collaboration with its strategic partners, will conduct a mock drill at the Expo area and Al Maktoum International Airport tomorrow, today at 9am. The mock drill aims to enhance preparedness. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 12, 2021

The Dubai Police clarified that it is conducting the drill in collaboration with its strategic partners in an effort to enhance preparedness.