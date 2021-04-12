- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE residents' alert: Dubai Police to conduct major mock drill today
The mock drill will be conducted in two major areas today morning.
Dubai Police has announced that it will conduct a mock drill today at 9am.
According to a tweet, the mock drill will be conducted at the Expo Area and Al Maktoum International Airport on Monday morning.
#Attention | The #DubaiPolice, in collaboration with its strategic partners, will conduct a mock drill at the Expo area and Al Maktoum International Airport tomorrow, today at 9am. The mock drill aims to enhance preparedness.— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 12, 2021
The Dubai Police clarified that it is conducting the drill in collaboration with its strategic partners in an effort to enhance preparedness.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not getting Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch