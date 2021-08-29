UAE: Rent an apartment in Sharjah for Dh9,000 a year

Sharjah’s Al Butina is one of the most economical areas to live

Residential rents in Sharjah dropped around eight to nine per cent in the second quarter as against the same period last year.

Thanks to the abundant supply of residential apartments, Sharjah was also the most affordable and tenant-friendly emirate in the UAE.

The latest second-quarter 2021 report from Asteco showed that Al Butina in Sharjah is one of the most economical areas to rent in the UAE, where a studio apartment costs just Dh9,000 a year, followed by Rolla and Al Yarmook where tenants pay Dh10,000 for a studio.

Below is the list of the starting apartment rental rates across different areas of Sharjah by Asteco:

Studio:

>> Dh9,000 in Al Butina

>> Dh10,000 in Al Yarmook

>> Dh10,000 in Rolla

>> Dh11,000 in Al Qasimiah

>> Dh12,000 in Al Nahda

>> Dh12,000 in Abu Shagara

>> Dh13,000 in Al Majaz

>> Dh13,000 in Al Wahda

>> Dh13,000 in Corniche

>> Dh14,000 in Al Khan (Al Mamzar)

1-bedroom:

>> Dh12,000 in Al Butina

>> Dh13,000 in Rolla

>> Dh13,500 in Al Qasimiah

>> Dh14,000 in Al Yarmook

>> Dh15,000 in Al Nahda

>> Dh15,000 in Abu Shagara

>> Dh16,000 in Al Wahda

>> Dh18,000 in Al Majaz

>> Dh19,000 in Al Khan (Al Mamzar)

>> Dh22,000 in Corniche

2-bedrooms:

>> Dh15,000 in Al Butina

>> Dh15,000 in Al Yarmook

>> Dh16,000 in Rolla

>> Dh16,000 in Al Qasimiah

>> Dh18,000 in Al Nahda

>> Dh20,000 in Abu Shagara

>> Dh22,000 in Al Wahda

>> Dh22,000 in Al Majaz

>> Dh25,000 in Corniche

>> Dh25,000 in Al Khan (Al Mamzar)

3-bedrooms:

>> Dh28,000 in Al Butina

>> Dh28,000 in Rolla

>> Dh28,000 in Al Yarmook

>> Dh28,000 in Al Wahda

>> Dh29,000 in Al Majaz

>> Dh30,000 in Al Qasimiah

>> Dh30,000 in Abu Shagara

>> Dh32,000 in Al Nahda

>> Dh35,000 in Corniche

>> Dh36,000 in Al Khan (Al Mamzar)

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com