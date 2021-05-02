UAE remembers nation’s founding principles

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 2, 2021 | Last updated on May 2, 2021 at 12.09 am

By the end of 2000, the value of grants, loans and aid provided by the UAE, under the direction of Sheikh Zayed, has reached over Dh98 billion.

Citizens and residents of the UAE remembered the founding principles of the nation on Zayed Humanitarian Day observed on the 19th of Ramadan, corresponding to the anniversary of the death of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

This is the second year in a row where Zayed Humanitarian Day is being commemorated amid a pandemic. The UAE sent about 2,000 tons of medical aid to 130 countries as part of its efforts to spread the values of goodness, cooperation and solidarity between human beings, said WAM.

Heads of ministries, government departments, and officials in the private sector remembered the values set by Sheikh Zayed on a special day.

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said, “Sheikh Zayed provided the world with a unique experience in the comprehensive renaissance based on giving and tolerance as core values and a well-established approach that the UAE is pursuing under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to become today at the forefront of countries supporting global humanitarian work.”

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said, “This humanitarian approach in dealing with the pandemic internally and externally put the UAE at the forefront of Arab countries in terms of flexibility in dealing with the pandemic and among the top ten countries in the world.”

He said that the role that the UAE has played and is still playing in strengthening international efforts to mitigate the repercussions of Covid-19 is a message to the world in which it affirmed that our country inspires all humanity to do good, and that its policy goes beyond words to action.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said, “To date, the nation’s humanitarian initiatives, partnerships and achievements are a testament to our enduring commitment to the principles that our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, instilled in the people of the UAE.

“Today, our leadership continues to follow in our Founding Father’s footsteps, which has seen the UAE rank as the top nation in the world for offering humanitarian aid and relief to more than 178 countries. The UAE has donated up to Dh275 billion in aid and relief efforts since its formation.”

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed still lives on, and his memory will remain present in the hearts of the UAE’s people, through the values of benevolence and tolerance regardless of nationality, gender, or religion.

Al Owais affirmed that Sheikh Zayed was an exceptional and inspirational leader who founded a modern state carrying a cultural and humanitarian message and seeking to become a sustainable symbol for development and goodness and a landmark on the international humanitarian map. He underlined that the leadership has followed the same approach for the UAE to become a destination for giving, fraternity, and tolerance.

