UAE rejects European Parliament resolution as 'factually incorrect'
The national legislation enshrines fundamental rights which provide for the fair treatment of all citizens and residents, said the statement
The UAE said it rejected the resolution adopted this week in the European Parliament concerning the country.
"We strongly reject the allegations made in the text, which have been previously addressed and dismissed as factually incorrect. Moreover, the resolution completely ignores all of the UAE’s significant achievements in the human rights field," said Saeed Al Hebsi, Director of Human Rights at UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic).
"Every country has its own laws and legal institutions — the UAE Constitution and national legislation enshrines fundamental rights which provide for the fair treatment of all citizens and residents," he added.
