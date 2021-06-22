UAE: Regulatory office launched to support national media sector

The office will assume a number of tasks that were previously handled by the National Media Council.

The Ministry of Culture and Youth on Tuesday announced the launch of the corporate identity of the Media Regulatory Office, which will handle and regulate media activities in the UAE.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said a legislative and regulatory environment will be developed for the media sector, in line with the strategic objectives and competencies of the Media Regulatory Office.

“We will continue to help improve the Emirati media and develop its performance so they disseminate the message of the UAE, highlight its civilisational achievements and preserve its positive image as a model of coexistence and tolerance,” Al Kaabi said.

“The media is an important pillar of governance and comprehensive transformation being witnessed by the UAE... We will focus during the coming period on supporting the media sector and empowering young people to practise media work.”

Al Kaabi pointed out that the UAE is blessed with a wise leadership that has been keen on developing various policies aimed at providing a positive legislative, regulatory and legal environment for the national media sector.

“These policies have played a pivotal role in making the UAE a role model in the expansion of freedom of opinion and expression, besides promoting openness. tolerance and acceptance. It is these policies and positive traits that played a pivotal role in empowering the Emirati society and enhancing its position as one of the most developed societies in terms of media,” she concluded.

Dr Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, executive director of the Media Regulatory Office, said the entity will “open new horizons that provide broader opportunities for the entry of large numbers of innovative and modern media projects into the sector”.

“We will cooperate with all players in the sector to ensure the adoption and application of sectoral legislations, policies and strategies in media and publishing. We will do research and foresight studies, list requirements, accredit media professionals and foreign correspondents, and propose the drafting of media conduct and ethics.

“These diverse steps will ensure the public’s right to obtain information from its source, and combat false and misleading news and unprofessional media practices.”

What the office will do

The Media Regulatory Office comprises two main departments, which will handle the following tasks:

>> Preparing research and foresight studies and listing requirements and opinions related to media and publishing

>> Studying, proposing and drafting legislations, regulations, standards and foundations necessary for organising and licensing media and media activities in the country, including electronic publishing, accrediting media professionals and foreign media correspondents, including in free zones.

>> Studying, proposing and drafting legislations, regulations, standards and foundations for following up on media content in the country, including in free zones.

>> Proposing media conduct and ethics, ensuring the right of the public to obtain information from its source, and combating false and misleading news and unprofessional media practices.