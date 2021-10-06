UAE: Registration opens for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021

Participants can enjoy three free Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park

Dubai Fitness Challenge is set to return this month to energise the whole city with 30 days of free fitness events, activities, and classes.

Running from 29 October to 27 November 2021, the initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, seeks to encourage everyone to embrace a more active lifestyle, try new fitness activities and enjoy the outdoors.

This year's calendar will see a more diverse and inclusive range of fitness activities and events than ever before - with a focus on getting outside as participants complete their 30 minutes of daily activity across the 30 days. Everyone of all ages and abilities will be able to enjoy three free Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park; fourteen Fitness Hubs in business and residential communities across the city; major sporting events and over 5,000 free live and virtual fitness classes.

The signature Dubai Run and Dubai Ride will return to Sheikh Zayed Road with families taking part alongside recreational and professional runners and cyclists for these two coveted events.

The Fitness Village at Kite Beach will be home to action-packed beach workouts with 15 dedicated Sports and Fitness zones offering a variety of activities and classes for all levels and interests including HIIT training, yoga, spinning and water sports.

The main stage will feature live sessions from the region's top fitness instructors, while families will be entertained at the Fun Spot kids zone. Padel Tennis will also be a new addition for this year, with a pop-up beachside court set up for anyone who would like to try out this increasingly popular sport.

On the other side of the city, the Fitness Village at Expo 2020 Dubai will be a wonderland for sports enthusiasts packed with running events, a Global Fitness Stage, football pitch, cricket nets, a gym and multi-sports area. Expo 2020 will also be collaborating with Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) on numerous events, including the Expo 2020 Dubai Run – a high-profile race, held on Friday 19 November.

The third Fitness Village at Mushrif Park will have six zones with family-friendly activities, special workout spaces for women, as well as aqua zumba and aerobics, and a dedicated kids zone with obstacle courses and skill challenges.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said: "The fifth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge comes at a time when people are becoming increasingly conscious of their health and wellbeing than ever before... our aim remains the same - to help make Dubai an even happier and healthier city. This year, we have the opportunity to get even more people involved in the movement, not only those who call Dubai home, but visitors from across the world, coming to experience our great city and celebrate the wonders of human achievement at Expo 2020 Dubai."

Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of Dubai Sports Council said: "Dubai Fitness Challenge has become an annual celebration of fitness and wellness, and one of the most anticipated events of our calendar. It is also proof of Dubai's ever-growing dedication to physical and mental wellbeing."

Last year, the Challenge played a big role in motivating and energising children, engaging more than 620,000 students from more than 600 schools in the UAE. Overall, more than 1.5 million people participated in the 2020 Dubai Fitness Challenge, including more than 20,000 for the Dubai Ride, which turned the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant cycling track. More than 100,000 people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels took part in the Dubai Run, and, for the first time, more than 200 virtual events were organised as part of DFC.

The 2020 edition of DFC was a huge success despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, and as Dubai welcomes guests from around the globe for Expo 2020 – we are looking forward to another 30 days of blockbuster events. Dubai Sports Council is proud to partner with the Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM) for another edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, and together we hope to achieve the lofty goals of Dubai as a city of sport, happiness and physical activity."

The 2021 edition of DFC will also see the addition of the Dubai Padel Cup, which includes three-days of exhibition matches at an iconic location in Dubai featuring some of the world's top-ranked professionals and a dedicated championship for amateur players in various categories of ability.

With less than a month to go, everyone can register now for the Challenge on www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com. Signing up to take part will ensure you're in the know about everything DFC has to offer, including exclusive events, free classes and activities across the city. Participants will also be able to access offers on their favourite fitness brands and have the chance to win exciting prizes. For those not sure where to start, the "Find Your 30" section of the DFC website features workout programmes, health and fitness vlogs, nutritious recipes, podcasts, virtual classes, articles about keeping fit and more.

As part of DFC's commitment to creating a safe environment, all activities will comply with Covid-19 regulations and social distancing mandates. Participants are required to follow precautionary guidelines including wearing masks in public spaces.