UAE: Region’s largest aquarium to open in Abu Dhabi this year

Visitors can stand in the water and feed sharks as long as two metres.

The National Aquarium (TNA), the largest aquarium in the Middle East region, will open its door for the public later this year in Abu Dhabi, showcasing more than 200 sharks and rays, representing 25 different species.

Teaming with marine life, the aquarium will provide guests with a remarkable opportunity to delve into a submarine world and discover the awe-inspiring variety of species found within our oceans.

Interestingly, bull sharks will also make their debut in the region and visitors will be able to see first-hand what is widely considered one of the most dangerous shark species in the ocean and rivers.

Other species of sharks and rays will include Sand Tiger Sharks, Lemon Sharks, Zebra Sharks, Black Tip Reef Sharks, Eagle Rays, Shovelnose Rays, Cownose Rays, Freshwater Rays, amongst others.

An unmissable highlight will be the feeding demonstrations with both sharks and rays, as well as a one of a kind public ‘Shark Encounter’. The visitors will be able to hand-feed sharks as large as two-meter long.

“We cannot wait for our opening this year, to reveal our array of animals and animal-related activities. In general, people have a fear of sharks and we want to celebrate these fascinating creatures that are so crucial to the health of our oceans. We are hoping that through personal interaction, the aquarium will help people overcome any fears and perceptions that they might have. Most importantly, we look forward to providing our visitors with an unrivalled and memorable edutainment experience on each and every visit,” said Paul Hamilton, general manager at The National Aquarium.

The National Aquarium signed a five-year partnership with The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) in July 2020 with the aim to help create the largest and most innovative rehabilitation schemes of its kind to protect and rehabilitate wildlife in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.