UAE reaffirms support to seafarers

On the Day of the Seafarer, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stressed the importance of the maritime sector in securing the UAE’s medical supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE joined the international community in celebrating the day. A series of technical maritime workshops were conducted, while ships in the UAE’s ports together sounded their horns as a part of the ‘’Horns of Hope’’ initiative launched by Abu Dhabi Ports in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to show support for those engaged on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative calls on all ships in harbours around the world to sound their horns in 15-second bursts each evening, in recognition of the efforts of maritime, healthcare, and critical sector personnel.

Al Mazrouei said the maritime sector had significantly contributed to ensuring the smooth flow of supplies and enhancing the logistical services as one of the key pillars of the UAE’s strengths to secure food and medical supplies and other basic needs. “The maritime response to the pandemic underscores the UAE’s resilience and ability to address emergencies.”

The UAE, he noted, is among 60 International Maritime Organisation (IMO) member states who have designated Seafarers as key workers. As key workers, seafarers should be entitled to priority vaccination and allowed to travel without restrictions.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Ports and DP World, UAE Region, celebrated the day by distributing special gifts to them, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, seafarers played a key role in securing the smooth flow of goods and medical supplies.”

DP World, UAE Region carried out several activities, including medical screening and distribution of food packs and giveaways to support the seafarers.

