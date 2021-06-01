UAE reaffirms support to Middle East peace process

The Ambassador urged Israeli authorities to de-escalate tension and preserve the religious and legal identity of the occupied East Jerusalem.

The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its support for all regional and international efforts to accelerate the Middle East peace process based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State according to the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

This was stated by Ambassador Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman, the UAE Permanent Delegate to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, before a special session held by the UN Human Rights Council on ensuring respect for international human rights law and international humanitarian law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel.

In his address, made via video conference, the Ambassador urged the Israeli authorities to de-escalate tension and preserve the religious and legal identity of the occupied East Jerusalem, underlining the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque and the necessity of stopping forced evictions of Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah.

He expressed the UAE's satisfaction with the Security Council's statement issued on May 22nd 2021 calling for a ceasefire involving both sides, noting in this respect the necessity to provide emergency aid for the victims.

He also underscored the importance of responding to the call made by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to necessarily work with the international organisation to develop a robust package of support for a swift, sustainable reconstruction and recovery for the Palestinian people and their establishments.

Concluding, the Ambassador called for continuing diplomacy to urge both sides to initiate serious confidence-building negotiations aimed at ensuring security, stability and decent life for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and the region at large.