UAE: Reach airport early if flying out this summer, Emirates tells passengers

Airline says checkin counters will be open 24 hours before the flight from Dubai.

Emirates airline has issued an advisory for passengers flying from Dubai. The national carrier asked travellers to arrive at the airport early due to increased waiting time at check-in counters during the peak summer travel season.

The Dubai-based carrier is expecting a high number of passenger departures from Dubai over the summer. In addition, Covid-19 travel requirement checks and safety procedures mean travellers can expect an increased waiting time during check-in.

“Customers starting their journey in Dubai are requested to arrive early at the airport. Checkin counters will be open 24 hours before your flight from Dubai, and you can check in for your flights and drop your luggage 24 hours before departure,” the airline said in an update on its website.

It said for customers travelling to the US, checkin counters will open 12 hours before the flight. “You can physically check in and drop your bags early. We encourage you to check in early and ensure you have all the relevant documents ready for checkin.”

The airline reiterated that its contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated.

“If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later. If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with us, or your booking office to make new travel plans,” Emirates said.

