UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais

Afkar Abdullah /Ras Al Khaimah
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 12, 2021
Representational image

Teams use a stretcher and ropes to save the 33-year-old Arab

Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescued a 33-years-old Arab man after he fell from Jebel Jais on Saturday.

Brigadier General Mouhammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said that the operations room received a report at 7.25am stating that an Arab youth had fallen off a rugged slope on the mountain.

The operation room immediately dispatched a rescue team and moved to the area. The squad was able to rescue the man using a stretcher and ropes.

The man was handed over to the National Ambulance who transported him to the hospital to treat his injuries, which were described as moderate.

Brigadier General Al Zaabi praised the professionalism of the squad members involved in saving the man. He noted their keenness to courageously carry out their professional and humanitarian duty to the fullest.

Afkar Abdullah



