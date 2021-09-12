UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais
Teams use a stretcher and ropes to save the 33-year-old Arab
Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescued a 33-years-old Arab man after he fell from Jebel Jais on Saturday.
Brigadier General Mouhammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said that the operations room received a report at 7.25am stating that an Arab youth had fallen off a rugged slope on the mountain.
The operation room immediately dispatched a rescue team and moved to the area. The squad was able to rescue the man using a stretcher and ropes.
The man was handed over to the National Ambulance who transported him to the hospital to treat his injuries, which were described as moderate.
Brigadier General Al Zaabi praised the professionalism of the squad members involved in saving the man. He noted their keenness to courageously carry out their professional and humanitarian duty to the fullest.
-
News
UAE: Two arrested for video throwing fake money...
One of the accused admits to posting the footage to gain more... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy, chance of rain
Humid by night and Monday morning READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued
Motorists warned of reduced horizontal visibility due to wind blowing ... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: Second set of plans to be ...
This second package aims to support national strategies and build a... READ MORE
-
World
Canadian arrested for throwing stones at PM...
The 25-year-old next court appearance is set for October 6 READ MORE
-
News
RAK Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel...
Teams use a stretcher and ropes to save the 33-year-old Arab READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Two arrested for video throwing fake money...
One of the accused admits to posting the footage to gain more... READ MORE
-
MENA
UN chief urges dialogue with Taliban, inclusive...
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls dialogue 'absolutely... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents