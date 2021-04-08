- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE Ramadan: What are the working hours for private sector staff?
Timings for government employees were announced earlier today.
The UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Thursday announced 9am to 2pm as the working hours for ministry and federal government entities during the holy month of Ramadan.
The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has not announced the work hours for the private sector this year yet.
However, as per prevailing laws, the work hours are to be reduced by two hours during the holy month.
According to information available on the UAE Government’s official website, the country’s labour law identifies the normal working hours for the private sector as eight hours per day (or 48 hours per week).
“Normal working hours are reduced by two hours daily during the holy month of Ramadan,” the government website added.
Last week, authorities in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah announced that school hours should not exceed five hours during the holy month.
As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan is set to begin on Tuesday, April 13. It is expected to last 30 days, with Eid Al Fitr likely to fall on Thursday, May 13.
The faithful will fast for just over 14 hours, which will increase to close to 15 by the end of the month.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli