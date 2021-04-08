UAE Ramadan: What are the working hours for private sector staff?

Timings for government employees were announced earlier today.

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Thursday announced 9am to 2pm as the working hours for ministry and federal government entities during the holy month of Ramadan.

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has not announced the work hours for the private sector this year yet.

However, as per prevailing laws, the work hours are to be reduced by two hours during the holy month.

According to information available on the UAE Government’s official website, the country’s labour law identifies the normal working hours for the private sector as eight hours per day (or 48 hours per week).

“Normal working hours are reduced by two hours daily during the holy month of Ramadan,” the government website added.

Last week, authorities in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah announced that school hours should not exceed five hours during the holy month.

As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan is set to begin on Tuesday, April 13. It is expected to last 30 days, with Eid Al Fitr likely to fall on Thursday, May 13.

The faithful will fast for just over 14 hours, which will increase to close to 15 by the end of the month.