UAE Ramadan: Guidelines issued for restaurants during Holy Month

Web report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on April 5, 2021
KT Photo: Shihab

The authority stressed that violators would be penalised for not adhering to the measure.

Businesses in Abu Dhabi must have curtains or facades up during the fasting period in Ramadan this year, if they wish to serve food.

According to Al Bayan, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism issued the directive on Monday, which obligates restaurants and hotels to have these separators up from dawn to dusk during the Holy Month.

The Department said in a circular that food outlets would be regularly inspected by officials to make sure they complied with the rule.

It also added that those found in violation of the rule would be penalised accordingly.

Ramadan 2021 is expected to begin on either April 13 or April 14, depending on the sighting of the moon.




