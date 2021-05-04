UAE Ramadan food drive nears 200 million meals

Last weekend's charity auction of fancy number plates and mobile numbers single-handedly fetched half of the entire campaign’s original target.

The UAE’s 100 Million Meals drive has raised nearly twice its target, crossing Dh188 million on Monday, with donations flowing in from every corner.

Last Saturday, in just one night, its charity auction of fancy number plates and mobile numbers fetched a whopping Dh50.4 million, or half of the entire campaign’s original target.

The response was overwhelming, far exceeding the expectations of its organiser, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). “The charity auction happened for the first time at this level. Our expectation was way lesser than what we have achieved in this auction,” Sara Al Nuaimi, director of the MBRGI, told Khaleej Times.

Around Dh48.5 million was raised from single-and double-digit car plates and exclusive mobile numbers, while Dh1.95 million came in through direct donations from the attendees.

“Having the event on Sheikh Zayed Humanitarian Day reminded people that any act they do for good is widely accepted. It was a great chance for people and attendees to contribute to the campaign,” she added.

The ‘Most Noble Numbers’ event was the second auction under the campaign. The first one, where some rare artworks and valuable items went up for bidding, raised about Dh38 million.

Halfway across the world, families and communities are now happily preparing hearty meals from their care boxes stuffed with all the essentials: flour, rice, salt, sugar, lentils, oil and more.

With the help of its partners around the world, the 100 Million Meals drive has already reached beneficiary communities in Jordan, Pakistan, and Egypt, as well as Ghana, Angola and Uganda. It will go around a total of 30 countries, feeding the hungry, one food parcel at a time.

“Every food parcel is enough for about 200 to 300 meals,” Al Nuaimi explained. “And every Dh1 donated is equal to one meal.”

The mission of giving shall continue throughout the holy month of Ramadan, she said, adding, “The new target for the campaign will be revealed in the next few days.”

