UAE Ramadan discounts: Retailers to offer up to 75% off

The promotions are valid at physical stores and online.

Major retailers in UAE are offering Ramadan discounts up to 75 per cent this year.

From Union Coop to Carrefour, stores are rolling out the discount train to rack up bigger numbers after a challenging 2020.

Khalid Humaid in Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, said they are offering discounts of 25-75 per cent amounting to Dh175 million on 20,000 food items and 10,000 non-food items from 24 March till 16 May.

During Ramadan, Union Coop stores will remain open from 6am to 2am night while outlets in Al Warqa, Umm Squeim, Al Wasl and Al Twar will operate 24 hours.

This year Union Coop will be targetting non-Muslims as well. “All promotions during Ramadan were only for Muslims before but we find out that non-Muslims also enjoy Ramadan atmosphere. They also have gatherings and prepare more food, so we are targeting them as well in our discount campaigns,” said Al Falasi. “In total, turnover during these 60 days of campaign will be around Dh480 million and Dh175 million will be offered in discounts for customers.”

Last year, the government-backed retailer had offered discounts worth Dh150 million.

Carrefour, another major retailer, is also investing Dh30 million in its Ramadan campaign with price reductions up to 70 per cent on thousands of products.

“After carefully evaluating the economic situation, we are investing more than Dh30 million into our 2021 campaign on fresh food, groceries and electronics,” said Philippe Peguilhan, country manager of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

The promotions are valid at physical stores and online. Carrefour will also be offer an additional 25 per cent discount on fruit and vegetables produced in the UAE to support the local farming industry.

