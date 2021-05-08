UAE: Ramadan 27 tonight; Laylat Al Qadr explained

Just 5 days of holy month of Ramadan left.

The UAE has entered the last five days of the holy month of Ramadan.

And tonight, May 8, holds special significance as it is the eve of Ramadan 27 — considered among the holiest nights for Muslims.

Mosques are expected to be more packed than usual for the special Ramadan Taraweeh and late-night Qiyam-ul-layl prayers.

Many believe that the eve of Ramadan 27 is what is known as Laylat Al Qadr (night of power). Though Muslims are encouraged to look for the holy night in the odd nights of the month's last 10 days, many cite evidence that it falls on Ramadan 27 eve.

Laylat Al Qadr is when the first five verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

According to the holy Quran, this particular night is better than a thousand months.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is reported to have said: “Whoever prays on Laylat Al Qadr out of faith and sincerity, shall have all their past sins forgiven.”

The holy night typically sees a huge rush at mosques, with worshippers spilling out all the way to the streets.

A Sharjah Police advisory had earlier said that prayers have to be offered within a mosque campus, and not on squares and streets.

Special patrols will be deployed to ensure that worshippers don't offer the Taraweeh or Tahajjud prayers on the street or at roundabouts.

Extra security patrols will ensure smooth traffic and that all Covid safety measures are adhered to.