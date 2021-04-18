- EVENTS
UAE Ramadan 2021: Why you should shop only after Iftar
Residents have been advised not to make purchases while fasting.
Are you fasting this Ramadan and also going shopping? Think again, said Dubai Economy in a tweet on Sunday.
Research has proven that hunger influences people’s purchasing choices, hence, one should preferably opt to shop only after breaking one's fast.
“Plan your shopping trips after Iftar," said the authority in its advisory.
"Avoid purchasing items when you are hungry or fasting, as hunger may affect your purchasing choices,” it explained.
Plan your shopping trips after Iftar, hunger and fasting may affect your purchasing choices.#CCCP #DubaiConsumer #ConsumerProtection #Consumer #DubaiEconomy #economics #economy #finance #business #businessdubai pic.twitter.com/2Rp4AflRT3— (@Dubai_DED) April 18, 2021
The advisory is timely due to a large number of UAE residents fasting during Ramadan. During the holy month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.
ALSO READ:
>> Ramadan 2021: Asymptomatic Covid patients must fast, says scholar
A recent survey from payment solution provider Checkout.com also revealed that there is a surge in online shopping during Ramadan in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Studies show that, even when buying groceries, those who are hungry tend to buy more than they need.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
