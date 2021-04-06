UAE Ramadan 2021: Strict Covid safety at mosques

Mosques to ensure no Iftar meal distribution within premises.

With Covid rules laid down for a safe Ramadan, mosques across the country are now getting ready to welcome worshippers throughout the holy month.

Also read:

Ramadan 2021: UAE issues Covid-19 safety rules

Unlike last year when places of worship were closed as part of Covid measures, this year’s socially distanced Ramadan will see the faithful offer their Taraweeh prayers at mosques.

Talking about the preparations ahead of the holy month, Nouf Al Shehhi, spokesperson of Awqaf, said mosques would continue to abide by all preventive measures to perform the prayers. They will also ensure that there will be no Iftar meal distribution within their premises.

“The duration of the Friday sermon has been reduced, bearing in mind the safety of the worshippers. Also, to mark the holy month safely, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments will be launching a number of religious initiatives, preaching programmes and courses remotely.”

Awqaf is set to host over 300 Ramadan-related programmes that will be aired on 12 TV and radio channels. Quran centres across the UAE will also be conducting virtual classes and lectures, in additional to Quran recitation and memorisation classes for people of determination, Al Shehhi added.

“Apart from imparting religious knowledge, these programmes and lectures that will be held remotely will also focus on promoting family and love for one’s country,” she said.

The authorities have urged the public to adhere to all measures and observe Ramadan in the safest possible way. Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, reiterated that everyone must avoid any kind of social activities, such as Iftar gatherings and tents.

“Intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out during the holy month, and those breaking Covid safety rules will face legal action,” he warned.

He also added that if any restaurants or hotels are found hosting such gatherings or flouting rules, closure could be ordered.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,988 new Covid-19 cases, along with 2,138 recoveries and four deaths. The country has so far administered more than eight and a half million doses of Covid vaccine and has managed to cover 62.75 per cent of the target group, said Al Dhaheri. A total of 83 million tests have also been conducted across the UAE.

saman@khaleejtimes.com