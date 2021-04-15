UAE Ramadan 2021: Special car promotions offer discounts up to Dh20,000

Major local auto dealers have slashed prices on the latest models.

With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, automobile dealers in the UAE have launched major discount deals as well as freebies to boost sales following a tough year.

Major local auto dealers like Galadari Automotive Group, Al Masaood Automobiles and Al-Futtaim automobiles have slashed prices on the latest models, offering up to Dh20,000 discounts as well as freebies and shopping vouchers.

“We are running special promotions on all 2021 models," said Axel Dreyer, CEO of the Automotive Division at Galadari Automobiles Co Ltd (LLC), the distributor of Mazda vehicles in the UAE. "We are offering discounts up to Dh20,000 with a big bundle of freebies like free insurance, free service contract and free Ziebart window tinting. As a sweetener, we also have a raffle draw of shopping vouchers up to Dh5,000."

He said Mazda has managed inventory very well. “Therefore, we are in a position to offer 2021 model year Mazda vehicles under the very attractive Ramadan promotion, which makes it an enticing offer for customers,” he added.

Al Masaood Automobiles, the distributor of Nissan, Infiniti and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region, has also introduced special Ramadan offers for the peak retail sale season.

“Buyers of Nissan models can avail of a special package with one-year free insurance, one-year free services, five-year warranty for unlimited mileage, four months of deferred payment and down payment assistance,” says Kyle Gilliam, sales and marketing director at Al Masaood Automobiles.

On Renault models, it has introduced a pay in 2022 with zero down payment offer, as well as deferred payment; free service for 40,000km; roadside assistance up to five years; warranty up to five years; and a guaranteed gift with every purchase.

Al Masaood runs offers on Renault and Infiniti’s pre-owned vehicles as well.

Al-Futtaim’s Trading Enterprises, the dealer of Chrysler, Dodge and RAM vehicles in the UAE and Jeep in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, is offering 20 per cent down payment and monthly instalments starting at Dh1,391 on selected Jeep models. It also offers convenient packages including up to three years or 60,000km free service, five-year warranty and free accessory vouchers as part of its Ramadan offer on certain models.

“Every year, the holy month of Ramadan inspires us to go the extra mile to engage with our customers and give them an opportunity to explore and join the Jeep community in the UAE. We place a huge amount of importance on building relationships with all our customers,” said Oscar Rivoli, managing director of Trading Enterprises.

As part of the Ramadan offer, Al-Futtaim Lexus has introduced zero per cent financing for three years with select banks and three years or a 60,000km free service contract.

Saad Abdullah, general manager for marketing at Al-Futtaim Lexus, said: “Given the current climate, UAE motorists are looking for more affordable ways to own a car, whether new or used. Ramadan has always been a time of year for automotive dealers to provide their customers with even greater value.”

Al-Futtaim Toyota has also introduced Ramadan deals such as zero per cent interest rates; buy now, pay later offer; attractive lease rates; four years of free service; free rust-proofing; and free tinting on buying new models. The dealer has also introduced offers on pre-owned cars.

German car manufacturer BMW Group’s dealers in the UAE have also kicked off Ramadan campaigns, offering special prices, finance rates, free insurance, free registration and repair contracts up to five years or 200,000km for select models.

AGMC, BMW’s dealer for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, also introduced a trade-in offer, applicable on the BMW X5, X6, X7 and the newly-launched BMW 4 Series Coupé models. The deal allows customers to enjoy a support up to Dh20,000 towards the purchase of their new BMW vehicle.

“Ramadan is an incredibly important time of year for our customers, we tend to see a growing increase in interest and desire from consumers. Due to unprecedented global challenges, we decided to launch our Ramadan campaign early this year and provide some of our absolute best offers to give back to loyal and new customers,” said Ayhan Olcer, CEO of AGMC.

Abu Dhabi Motors (ADM), importer of BMW Group vehicles in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, is offering car buyers outstanding financing deals. The dealer is offering an exclusive 1.79 per cent fixed finance rate with First Abu Dhabi Bank and up to 20 per cent down payment facility. ADM will also facilitate trade-in support, which is valid on select models.

Outlook

Dreyer said they are looking optimistically into the future and anticipating a minimum growth of 10 per cent for 2021.

Gilliam expects a steady recovery in the automotive sector this year. “Market activities will pick up, driven by the national economic initiatives of the government to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.”

Andy Barratt, managing director of Toyota and Lexus UAE, said the local market is recovering but there is a degree of caution. “There were mini spikes during the first quarter. The market has started to improve and accelerate as we go into Ramadan. We see a more buoyant car and commercial vehicle market in well over a year... we also grew our market share marginally and sold a lot to retail customers,” he added.

Remy Hussein, marketing and customer relationship manager at ADM, said: “We’re confident that our Ramadan campaign will be received well by car-buyers as there has never been a better time to own a premium vehicle from us.”

