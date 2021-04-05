- EVENTS
UAE Ramadan 2021: Free haircuts for job-seekers at Dubai barbershop
Sons can join their job-seeking dads for the complimentary grooming
A Dubai-based barbershop will offer free haircuts to job-seekers during the holy month of Ramadan.
Located in Dubai Media City, CG Barbershop has partnered with Stop and Help to offer the complimentary grooming so "job-seekers can look and feel professional and confident".
CG co-founder Carlos Gamal said: "The past year has been extremely hard on so many and it takes a strong person to get back up following a setback, which is why we want to offer a helping hand.
"We’re also happy to provide cuts to any sons (within the Stop and Help initiative) who want to join their dads, so the whole family can look as good as they feel.”
