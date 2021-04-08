UAE Ramadan 2021: Abu Dhabi issues new safety measures

The new guidelines were announced on Thursday.

Covid-19 patients should consult with a doctor before fasting, according to updated guidelines issued in Abu Dhabi for the holy month of Ramadan.

Group Iftar and Suhur gatherings should be limited to family members who live in the same house.

Iftar meal donations are allowed through online distribution platforms, while offering and distributing meals in public areas — including in front of homes, mosques and restaurants — is prohibited, except by authorised entities.

The new guidelines came as the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, issued general Covid-19 safety measures.

Measures also include allowing congregational prayers in mosques for men as per precautionary measures, with the duration of Isha and Tarawih prayers not exceeding 30 minutes.

Paying zakat and alms donations can be done online through the websites of various charities, while religious studies lectures and Holy Quran recital sessions are also to be offered online.

Ramadan greetings and wishes are to be extended through online communication platforms instead of physical gatherings or attending majlis.

Family and friends should gather virtually during Ramadan nights instead of physically at gatherings or through home visits. Individuals and entities are prohibited from setting up Ramadan Iftar tents, while mass gatherings, home visits, and setting up other Ramadan tents, whether by entities or individuals, are also prohibited.

The measures also encourage ordering essential Ramadan items online to avoid going to crowded markets and shopping centres, while distributing and exchanging meals between neighbours, families and friends is prohibited.

Individuals from the most vulnerable groups should reduce their interactions with others by avoiding gatherings and unnecessary outings.

Intensified inspection and monitoring campaigns will be conducted to ensure compliance with precautionary measures, with violators reported to the Attorney-General.

As always, wearing of face masks in public is mandatory.

The measures also include regularly sanitising hands with an alcohol-based disinfectant or washing well with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched items and surfaces, and keeping a physical distance of at least two metres.