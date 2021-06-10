UAE: RAK prisoners get Covid vaccines

Jabs were provided to all inmates, regardless of the type of crime or term they are serving

Inmates serving jail terms in Ras Al Khaimah RPE facility have begun receiving jabs as the authorities aim to curb the spread of Covid-19 and ensure the health and safety of the prisoners.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Community Development has started administering vaccines at the Reformatory and Punitive Establishment RPE facility.

“The department is keen to ensure the health and safety of inmates in RAK’s RPE facility. Vaccines are provided to all inmates, regardless of the type of crime, the term they are serving or their behaviour,” said Major General Ali bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

“Providing Covid vaccine for this category and caring for them (inmates) is a national and humanitarian responsibility” he added.

One of the top priorities of the police department is to protect the rights of inmates while they are serving their sentence in the SPRE facility, said Al Nuaimi.

Brigadier General Yakub Bu Laila, Director of PRE, Ras Al Khaimah explained that the vaccine was administered after it was approved by the UAE Ministry of Health and global bodies.