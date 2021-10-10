UAE: RAK Police achieve 12% increase in emergency response time
In the past year, the force launched a number of strategic initiatives to ensure the emirate's safety and security
The emergency response time of Ras Al Khaimah Police's Central Operations has increased by 12 per cent during the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.
The police achieved all the objectives by enhancing the preparedness of the operation room staff to respond to quickly to all types of emergency situations. This has contributed positively to the safety and security of the emirate.
Brig-Gen Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, director-general of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, stressed that the results are an embodiment of the Ministry of Interior's strategic goal of enhancing security, safety and preparedness for crises through rapid response to emergency situations.
The police also introduced development initiatives that support performance indicators and followed best practices to reduce response times.
ALSO READ:
>> RAK police arrest 'invisible' drug dealer
>> UAE: Women police team to carry out field tasks
The launch of a number of strategic initiatives, such as the first responder initiative that aims to honour patrolling officers, has also played a significant role in yielding positive results.
Col Jassim Mohammad Ashtiri Al Tunaiji, deputy director of the operations department, added that the force also intensified the presence of patrols around the clock in all parts of the emirate.
-
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on...
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, expect dip in...
Skies to become cloudier by afternoon READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE issues fog alert, warns of reduced visibility
Some internal and coastal areas will have visibility reduced up to 1,... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Dh50,000 fine for tampering with security...
If a disaster arises from the crime, the violator shall face... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday...
Public sector employees can look forward to a 3-day weekend READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer...
His condition started to deteriorate on Saturday night READ MORE
-
Americas
US condemns drone attack on Jazan airport in...
State department denounces Houthi strike that left 10 injured in Jazan READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on...
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather READ MORE
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury